Share:

KARACHI-The Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized narcotics worth Rs3 billion in a joint intelligence-based coun-ter-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea. The arrested smugglers and confiscated cache has been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings, said a news release on Tuesday. The successful joint an-ti-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy, PMSA and ANF reaffirm resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan and to synergise efforts of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring the security of our waters.