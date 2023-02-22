Share:

MOHMAND - Dr Ehtishamul Haq was sworn in as Deputy Commissioner Mohmand in a formal ceremony at the district administration office.

He comes to the job with a wealth of experience, having previously served as DC Shangle and ADC Peshawar. Dr Ehtisham promised to work tirelessly for Mohmand’s tribesmen’s development and relief. He assured that all disputes would be resolved following local customs and norms, after proper consultation with tribal elders.

“Under the leadership of Commissioner Peshawar, we will spare no effort in using all available resources to provide the people of Mohmand the support they need. We will serve them day and night and work to ensure Mohmand’s growth and prosperity, said the deputy commissioner.