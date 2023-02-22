Share:

Ever since 1952, when the British Raj trained civil and uniformed technocrats connived to derail Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan into a Client State, serving the global strategic interests of foreign powers, the economy has gradually deteriorated. Whilst India adopted democracy and invest in developing human resources (Indian Institute of Technology etc.), the nexus of Ghulam Mohd, Iskandar Mirza, and Ayub Khan connived to destroy Jinnah’s legacy and become a client state, ignoring the need to develop human resources. Ayub’s economic team, comprising technocrats serving in international financial institutions, framed policies to serve their paymasters. Today we are reaping the harvest and suffer insecurity from terrorism, and food shortages with financial bankruptcy haunting us. The Raj legacy of allotting lands and titles to buy loyalties of paid native employees was shed by India in 1947, whilst their trained technocrats in Pakistan revived it by 1956.

When Sir Fazal-e-Hussain, a prominent politician and founder of the Punjab Unionist Party died on 9 July 1936, the Raj chose a serving bureaucrat Sikandar Hayat, who had served in British Indian Army as a Captain, laterally inducted into civil service as Member of Revenue Punjab to replace him.

Pakistan, self-sufficient in agriculture and exporting surplus, has been reduced to a country that today is importing basic food items. Millions of trees have been chopped down to convert green agricultural land into concrete jungles for the benefit of real estate cartels, destroying the environment. Whilst the population has expanded, the green agriculture land is shrinking. It is not just food scarcity, but toxic air is destroying their health. A classic example is Lahore, where agricultural land in the south was already wiped out by a powerful land cartel and now thousands of acres of green pastures supplying food and fruit located in the north, in the vicinity of Shahdara, are being demolished making Lahore the world’s most polluted city since 2019.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Karachi.