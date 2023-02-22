Share:

JEDDAH - The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the Or­ganization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jed­dah, Saudi Arabia, organised a special event and a photo exhibition to highlight the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The occasion was marked by the presence of the OIC Secretary General as chief guest. Assistant Sec­retary and Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Al Dobeiye was also present, accompanied by representatives from broader OIC membership. The event also included many dignitaries and rep­resentatives from Arab and ethnic media outlets, making it a truly significant gathering.

During the event, attendees were briefed about the magnitude of the humanitarian disaster taking place in the region. Distinguished speakers includ­ed OIC Secretary General Hissein Ibrahim Taha, Special envoy to Secretary General for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Al Dobeiye, Consul General of Pak­istan in Jeddah Khalid Majid, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to OIC Fawad Sher, and Chairman Kashmir Committee Masood Puri.

The Secretary General OIC, in his address, stressed the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the IIOJK problem. He noted that his visit to Islamabad, during which he had the op­portunity to visit the Line of Control, was of sig­nificant importance in this regard. Taha urged all parties involved to work together in order to find an amicable solution to this long-standing issue. Consul General Majid highlighted the im­portance for the OIC to take a preemptive role in order to effectively respond to regional and global issues. Other speakers called for an inter­national initiative to end HR violations in IIOJK since August 5th, 2019 when India revoked Ar­ticle 370 and 35A from its constitution.