ISLAMABAD - The contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) landed back at an operational air base of PAF af­ter successful participation in Exercise Spears of Victory, 2023 held at Air War Centre Dhah­ran (King Abdulaziz Air Base), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The adroit PAF Pilots upheld their mastery and legacy of profes­sionalism amongst the air­crew of the eight participating air forces, a PAF news release said. During the exercise, JF-17 fighter of Pakistan Air Force was pitched against multiple state-of-the-art fighters of the world, where the PAF’s fighter jet proved its combat potential and agility. Pakistan Air Force fighters also practised multiple tanking in one go from Dhah­ran to Peshawar through PAF’s own tanker IL-78 aircraft af­ter the culmination of the exer­cise. The non-stop flight of jets through inflight refuellings is yet another milestone marking a momentous stride towards unconquerable aerial defence of motherland