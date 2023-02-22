Share:

CAPE TOWN - Pakistan faced a 114-run defeat by England in their last Group 2 contest of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. England posted a daunting 213 for five in 20 overs at the back of solid half-centuries from Nat Sciver-Brunt (81 not out off 40) and Danni Wyatt (59 off 33). Amy Jones played a breezy innings of 47 (31 balls).

Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers with two for 44. Pakistan had a poor start to the run chase with three batters falling inside five overs with only 15 on the scoreboard. They had lost half of the batting lineup by the 10th over for 39 runs. Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean took two wickets each.