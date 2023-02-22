Share:

Amid the worsening of ties between the two countries due to rising terror attacks by Afghanistan-based TTP, a high-level delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif visited Kabul where it met with acting deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the high-ranking delegation will meet with Afghan officials to discuss security related matters including counter-terrorism measures.

The delegation includes Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, and Kabul mission head Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

This is the first meeting between the senior leadership of the two countries after the November 2022 visit by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

In a separate statement, the office of Afghan deputy PM stated that the two parties discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations during the meeting.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should get along well. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan emphasises the development of commercial and economic ties with Pakistan as they are in the interest of both countries," Baradar was quoted as saying.

The Taliban leader said that political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters.

He also asked the officials to release Afghans being detained in detention facilities in Pakistan.

Baradar further added that passengers at Torkham and Spin Boldak should be well-facilitated, with special consideration being given to emergency patients.

The Pakistani, according to Baradar’s office, assured Afghanistan of the aforementioned issues and added that the concerned ministries and appointed committees would soon work.