So far as I am able to judge, nothing has been left undone, either by man or nature, to make India the most extraordinary country that the sun visits on his rounds.

–Mark Twain

According to archeological evidence, humans lived along the banks of River Banas and its tributaries even 100,000 years ago. The Indus and post-Indus have been traced back to the Kalibangan region in Northern Rajasthan, as well as Ahar and Gilund. Both of these regions are in Udaipur. Pottery fragments at the Kalibangan date to around 2700 BCE. The discovery near Bairat of two rock inspirations from the third century BCE indicate that the area was under the rule of Ashoka at the time. He was the last great emperor of the Mauryan dynasty of India. The other parts of Rajasthan were ruled by Bactrian kings who were of Indo-Greek origins during the second century.