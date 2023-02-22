Share:

HYDERABAD-The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has set aside the sched-ule given for the elections of the Hyderabad District Bar Association, keeping the March 18 date for holding the polls unchanged.

According to the election schedule issued on Tuesday by Chairman Appeal Committee Riazat Ali Sahar, on an appeal filed by Advocate Habib-ur Rehman, the polling date of May 13 had been cancelled. However, the PBC modified the dates of submission of the nomination forms to the declaration of the final list of candidates. According to the schedule, the nomination forms can be obtained and submitted from February 23 to 25 while the scrutiny of the papers would be carried out on February 27 followed by declaring the list of eligible candidates on the same day.

The candidates could withdraw the nomination forms by March 2, the day when the final list of the contestants would be declared. The final list of the valid voters would be displayed on March 10 and the provisional elec-tion result would be announced on the night of the elec-tion day. The Sindh Bar Council is supposed to issue the final result on March 21. Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh has strongly condemned the registration of a murder case against a lady doctor in Tando Allahyar. PMA Sindh’s Secretary General Dr Zaman Baloch said doc-tors always save lives of the people but registration of murder case against a lady doctor was matter of regret.

How can doctors and paramedical staff perform duties in a situation when murder cases registered against them without justification, Dr Zaman Baloch questioned.

Dr Baloch further said whenever the Pakistani nation has suffered from any epidemic or natural calamity, PMA has generously helped the Pakistani nation with treatment without any discrimination or caste. He demanded to withdraw murder case against lady doctor Haleema Sanjra-ni in Tando Allahyar failing which PMA will call strike across the province. Dr Baloch also demanded of the Sindh Govt and the DG health to provide moral and legal protection to doctors and para medical staff to elimi-nate anxiety among them.