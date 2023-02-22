Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for In­formation and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday that Pakistan Democratic Move­ment, the coalition govern­ment partners, had unani­mously decided not to contest the upcoming by-elections on vacant seats of the National Assembly. Now there would be only the “fascist party” (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), which would contest the by-polls and return to the Na­tional Assembly, the minis­ter said in a statement. She said the “fascist party” was clueless about its political fu­ture. On the one hand, it had approached the courts for the approval of the resigna­tions of its members of the National Assembly and on the other against their accep­tance. She questioned why the PTI MNAs had resigned en bloc, besides dissolving the provincial assemblies, if they wanted to contest the by-elections. The “fascist par­ty” seemed to be in an im­broglio as it was trapped among elections, parliament and courts, she added. Marri­yum said Imran Khan would no more be allowed to create chaos in the country.