ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif has given permission to approve the Lawyers Protec­tion Act. This was announced during a meeting with a delega­tion of bar representatives from across the country in Islamabad today. The Lawyers Protection Act will be presented for approv­al in the next meeting of the cab­inet. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said lawyers have strived for the suprema­cy of the law for a long time. He assured the delegation that the government will address the concerns of the bar councils. The Prime Minister said the previous government played havoc with all institutions due to incompe­tence. The members of the del­egation also apprised the prime minister of the issues confront­ing the Pakistan Bar Council, Is­lamabad High Court Bar Coun­cil as well as the provincial bar councils. The prime minister as­sured them of the immediate resolution of their genuine is­sues. Meanwhile, the Prime Min­ister congratulated the new­ly elected official bearers of the bar councils. The Prime Minister said the struggle of the lawyers’ community is key for the su­premacy of the constitution and law in the country and praised their sacrifices in this regard.