ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has given permission to approve the Lawyers Protection Act. This was announced during a meeting with a delegation of bar representatives from across the country in Islamabad today. The Lawyers Protection Act will be presented for approval in the next meeting of the cabinet. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said lawyers have strived for the supremacy of the law for a long time. He assured the delegation that the government will address the concerns of the bar councils. The Prime Minister said the previous government played havoc with all institutions due to incompetence. The members of the delegation also apprised the prime minister of the issues confronting the Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Council as well as the provincial bar councils. The prime minister assured them of the immediate resolution of their genuine issues. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister congratulated the newly elected official bearers of the bar councils. The Prime Minister said the struggle of the lawyers’ community is key for the supremacy of the constitution and law in the country and praised their sacrifices in this regard.
