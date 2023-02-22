Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Tuesday directed to take time­ly and effective mea­sures to improve the power transmission and load management systems ahead of the summer season.

The prime minister while chairing a review meeting to discuss pow­er transmission and load management, asked the relevant departments to formulate a concrete and comprehensive plan before the onset of sum­mer. He instructed to en­sure early finalization of the strategy for better power transmission and load manage­ment, ahead of summer.

Calling for minimum load shed­ding during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan, the prime minister said it was pleasing that the proportion of alternative en­ergy and local fuels was increas­ing for power generation, reduc­ing dependence on imported fuels and ultimately the import bill.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who was given a briefing on power gen­eration and load management, called for urgent measures to fully operationalise the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant. He instructed the power and petroleum divisions and other relevant departments to improve cohesion and coordina­tion for better power transmission and load management.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that effective measures were being taken to put a minimum burden of the load shedding on the masses. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Engineer Khu­rram Dastgir and Marriyum Au­rangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Jahanzeb Khan and senior relevant officers attended the meeting.