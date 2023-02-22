Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet to deliberate a three-point agenda on Wednesday.

The power division will present a report on the hours-long power breakdown in the country, an inter-ministerial committee will submit a report on Toshakhana, and supply of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving drugs to Afghanistan under humanitarian assistance through the Wagah-Attari border will also make a part of the agenda. On the other hand, the power division will brief the cabinet on the action on the energy conservation plan incepted by the PM.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz had given permission to approve the Lawyers Protection Act at a meeting with a delegation of bar representatives from across the country. The Act will be presented for approval in the meeting of the cabinet.