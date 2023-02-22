Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agen­cy (PMSA) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized narcotics worth Rs3 billion in a joint intelli­gence-based counter narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea.

According to the Pakistan Navy officials, the authorities arrested smugglers and confiscated cache was handed over to the ANF for further le­gal proceedings. The successful joint anti-narcot­ics operation by Pakistan Navy, PMSA and ANF reaffirms resolve to curb illegal activities in mar­itime zones of Pakistan, said PN officials.