LAHORE - The Fun Run was organized by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) with the support of Defence Sports Board, with the aim of creating awareness among Pakistani athletes and people regarding the Asian Games to be held in China this year. Ex-Olympians and athletes cheered on the students in the Fun Run, while Khattak dance was the highlight of the cultural program at the event. POA officials, OCA delegation members, former Olympians, thousands of students and athletes participated in the Asian Games Fun Run organized by POA in Defence Lahore. A special video message of POA President Syed Arif Hasan, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan and Organizing Secretary of Asian Games was aired at the event. Swimmer Bisma Khan, Hockey Olympian Shakeel Abbasi, Muhammad Saqlain and other athletes said that the Fun Run’s aim is to promote sports culture in Pakistan. There should be more such functions as it makes the soft image of Pakistan to the whole world.

The athletes said that they will train better and try to win medals for Pakistan in the Asian Games. At the end, the certificates were distributed among the successful athletes of Fun Run and souvenirs were given away to the guests.