RAWAlPindi - City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the top priority of police is to protect the lives and properties of public and to eradicate street and other heinous crimes. “Police have buckled up to discourage kite flying in the district as well as to arrest those violators involved in aerial firing during Basant,” he added He admitted that there are flaws in registration of cases and in course of investigation, however, his team would try its level best to provide relief to public and take action against criminals.

He expressed these views while holding an introductory meeting with media men at Police lines here on Monday. SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi and SSP Investigation Zunera Azfar were also present on the occasion. Speaking to media men, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that only police department can’t be declared guilty or responsible for flaws in criminal justice system rather prosecution and the courts are equally responsible for bringing betterment in the system. He said that the tradition of reshuffling SHOs in police stations after every 15 days be ended and only hardworking, intelligent, honest and committed officers to be posted as SHOs.

He said that PRO of police would share all the information with media regarding crime combating policy and other developments. He said that the police and other law enforcement agencies are fully pressed to provide foolproof security to PSl going to be held in Rawalpindi. He said that SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan niazi had been made focal person of PSl whereas inspector Sajjad ul Hassan will be his coordinator. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that police are fully prepared to protect lives and property of citizens. He said that the issues of gigantic traffic jams would also be resolved in consultation with CTO