Provincial minister Abdul Rehman Khaitran denies involvement in killings.

QUETTA - A 40-year-old woman and her two sons were found shot dead in a well in Balochistan’s Barkhan on Tuesday. Balochistan Police Inspector Gener­al took notice of the ‘grisly incident’ and ordered the police to bring the culprits to justice. Relatives of the victims claim Balochistan’s Minister Abdul Rehman Khaitran is behind the triple murder.

“On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the police have launched a probe to get clues about the perpetrators,” a po­lice spokesman told reporters on Tuesday. “IG Ba­lochistan Police has taken notice of the grisly dis­covery of three bullet-riddled bodies from a well in the Barkhan district of Balochistan,” police spokesman Mohammad Aslam said.

IGP Abdul Khaliq Shaikh on Tuesday said no leni­ency will be shown towards those involved in the Barkhan incident. Giran Naz, wife of Khan Moham­mad Marri, and her two sons Mohammad Nawaz, aged 22, and Abdul Qadir, aged 15, were found dead in a well in the Barkhan area late Monday night. The local administration and personnel of law enforce­ment agencies on information reached the site and pulled out the bodies from the well. The bodies were late shifted to the Civil Hospital Barkhan.

In an official statement, the police spokesman called upon people not to pay heed to any rumours about the killings. “Taking the heirs on board, a high-level impartial investigation committee will be constituted to probe the killing,” he said, adding that those involved in the ghastly incidents will be taken to task. Meanwhile, Khaitran denied the allegation and called the incident as “propaganda created to tarnish his political repute”. He claimed that his son was behind the “conspiracy” against him and was also responsible for the video of the deceased wom­an. The minister said that he would pursue legal ac­tion against his opponents on the issue. While speak­ing to a private TV Channel, Khetran reiterated that the murders were “a conspiracy against him”, say­ing that he was in Quetta for the past 10 days and attending the assembly sessions, apart from hold­ing meetings with the Balochistan chief minister.