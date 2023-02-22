Share:

RAWAlPindi - Saddar Bairooni police booked Haji Pervaiz Khan, the former MnA of PMl-n and close aide of Nawaz Sharif, the founder of party, along with a notorious land mafia king Chaudhry Amir for abetting murder after a poor man was shot dead in a brazen armed attack by 10 goons on a to grab land illegally in Adiala Village, informed sources on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Habib ur Rehman body of which was moved to DHQ Hospital by the Rescue 1122 for autopsy. Tahir Tariq, a resident of dhamial, lodged complaint with Police Station Saddar Bairooni that he along with his uncle Habib ur Rehman, Usama Razzaq and Akbar Shah was sitting with Malik Chanvez in his furniture factory in Adiala Village and having chit chat when all of a sudden Chaudhry Shehzad Ali, Chauhdry Tipu Sultan and Chaudhry Sajid along with 7 unknown armed men stormed into the factory.

He alleged that Chaudhry Shehzad Ali fired at Habib ur Rehman with a Kalashnikov and killed him on the spot, whereas, the other armed men also targeted them but they remained unhurt. After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene while the entire episode was witnessed by Arshad Mehmood from the rooftop of factory. The reason behind armed attack was that Chaudhry Amir wanted to grab precious land of Malik Chanvez illegally and he (Amir) had warned Habib Ur Rehman to not visit place of Chanvez. The applicant accused Chauhdry Amir and Haji Pervaiz Khan of Kohati Bazaar of abetting murder of Habib Ur Rehman. He appealed police to register case against the accused and to arrest them.

The FiR has been lodged under sections 302/109/148 and 149 of PPC. SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Faizan Nadim, while talking to The Nation, confirmed that a man was killed in an armed attack launched by land mafia on a furniture factory in Adiala Village. He added police have launched a massive manhunt for tracing out the fleeing killers after filing a murder case. Meanwhile, SP Saddar division Muhammad nabeel Khokhar along with heavy contingent of police and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit also visited the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

He said police would soon arrest the culprits involved in murder of a man on land dispute. On the other hand, PMl-n former MNA Haji Pervaiz Khan, land mafia king Chaudhry Amir and other goons went into hide following massive crackdown of police in the district.