Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as 78 persons including Chaudhry Afzal Paryal, the political secretary to PTI former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and candidate of PP- 10, have been booked for conducting bull race, defying ban in Ropar Sharif Road at Moza Paryal, informed sources on Monday. Police also recovered fireworks from the site.

The case was registered against accused with Police Station (PS) Chakri on complaint of ASI Muhammad Imtiaz under sections 147/149/188/285 and 286 of PPC.

However, police made no arrest so far. According to plaintiff, filed by ASI Muhammad Imtiaz, he along with other cops was on routine patrol when the informer gave him information that a large number of people are gathering at Ropar Sharif Road in Moza Paryal where a bull race is going to be conducted under the supervision of Chaudhry Tariq, Malik Afzal Paryal and Malik Riasat.

He added police rushed to the scene and tried to bar the organizers from violating ban on bull race, however, they refused to obey police order and conducted the bull race. He said that some 75 persons were involved in holding bull race. He said that the organizers and other persons had committed a crime by contacting bull race. He appealed SHO to register case against the accused. A case has been registered against the accused while raids are being carried by police to arrest them.