FAISALABAD - The police arrested 114 people including a police constable on the charge of kite-flying in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

The police said here on Tuesday that a police constable Mubasshir Hayat resident of Chak No 172-GB alongwith his friends Muhammad Sule­man, Ali Hasan, Sami Ullah and Hadeed flew kites and made its video by resorting to aerial firing on rooftop of a house in New Garden Town.

Batala Colony police registered a case and ar­rested all the five accused including police consta­ble Mubasshir Hayat while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 109 people from different parts of Faisalabad including 42 accused from Madina Town Division, 37 from Iqbal Town Division and 30 from Lyallur Town Division red handed while dealing, selling, purchasing and fly­ing kites. The police recovered dozens of kites, chemically-coated strings and other paraphernalia from their possession while further investigation was underway.

NINE ALLEGED ROBBERS HELD

Faisalabad Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested nine dacoits of two gangs and recovered four motorcycles, illegal weapons and other valu­ables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Thikriwala police conducted a raid in Chak No 78-JB and nabbed 5 outlaws identified as Allah Rakha, Abdur Rehman, etc wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 5 illicit pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from them. Mean­while, D-Type Colony police arrested four alleged dacoits Mehran, etc and recovered 2 motorcycles, 4 pistols, cash and mobile phones from their posses­sion. Further investigation was underway.