ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The Ministry of Interi­or on Tuesday decided in a meeting that law and order would be en­sured during the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ of Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) that will com­mence from Lahore today (February 22).

The meeting also de­cided that the gov­ernment would not arrest women and com­mon political workers during the movement. A meeting that was held under the chair of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan reviewed the overall law and order situa­tion across the country in the wake of the PTI movement, said a state­ment issued by the inte­rior ministry.

The police chiefs as well as Home Secretar­ies of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; the sec­retary interior, and inspec­tor general of Islamabad Po­lice were in attendance among others. The meeting decid­ed that law violators would not be spared at any cost during the PTI’s anti-govern­ment movement and their an­ti-peace role will be highlight­ed at the time of issuance of police character certificates to such people. The government will keep records of such per­sons, the meeting said.

The purpose of ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ was to play a drama, to grab attention of the media and create a political instabil­ity by affecting law and order situation, the interior minis­ter was quoted as saying this in the meeting. The minister said that evidence against the law breakers would be brought be­fore the public to “expose their real face.” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘Court Arrest Drive’ was aimed at creating political insta­bility, and law and order situa­tion in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf’s jail filling campaign will initiate Wednesday (today) as in the first phase of the movement five to six party leaders along with 200 hundred workers in­cluding party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will court their arrest at the Faisal Chowk on Mall Road in Lahore.

Chairman of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has final­ised the list of five party lead­ers who will court their ar­rest in connection to PTI’s Jail Bharo movement. Murad Raas, Muhammad Madni, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Fawad Buller, and Umar Sarfraz Cheema are the five leaders selected by Imran Khan for the first phase of Jail Bharo movement.

Speaking to The Nation, Murad Raas confirmed that Imran Khan has finalised the names of afore­mentioned leaders including him. Speaking to the reporters outside Zaman Park in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said that the chapter of basic human rights has been abolished in Pakistan, hundreds of activists will start giving arrests today. The entire party is ready to fill the jails and Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be the first one to present himself for the arrest, he informed. In connection with the preparation of PTI’s jail Bahro movement a meeting of the governing body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Cen­tral Punjab was held at the party office Jail Road Lahore on Tues­day. The meeting was presided by President Dr Yasmin Rashid. In the meeting, a detailed dis­cussion was held regarding the preparations and initiation of highly anticipated symbolic Jail Bharo movement, the arrange­ments regarding the Jail Bharo movement were finalised during the meeting. In honour of the leaders and workers, a ceremo­ny was also held at the party of­fice, Jail Road.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the capacity of jails will reduce due to the influx arrest of Teh­reek-e-Insaf workers and lead­ers. Speaking to The Nation, se­nior PTI leader and close privy to Imran Khan, Zulfi Bhukari said, thousands of party work­ers along with party leaders will present themselves at Char­ing Cross for arrest.

Talking about the imposition of Section 144 on Mall Road, Zu­lfi said that we are not afraid of any violence or any cruelty by the police and we are ready to take every peaceful step for the sake of Pakistan. Speaking fur­ther in this regard, he said that the government is very wor­ried at this time and by impos­ing section 144, the government has made our work easier, we are already ready for arrest. On the call of their beloved leader, party workers will come out in large numbers to court their ar­rests, he added.

Imran Khan’s protective bail dampens ‘court arrest drive’: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Tuesday said Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had made fun of his ‘court arrest drive’ by seeking protective bail.

“It is the first ‘Jail Bharo Teh­reek’ in history which has been dampened by its leader’s pro­tective bail ahead of its formal launch,” she said in a tweet.

The minister said the Presi­dent’s Office should stay free of Imran Khan who had been tak­ing the Constitution, law and ju­dicial system just like a “joke”.