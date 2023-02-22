Share:

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Wednesday stressed the need for a national consensus and political stability to steer the country out of the current economic and political challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it is the need of the hour to initiate collective efforts to combat economic challenges as the country’s stability was an important task in the present situation.

“Some political leaders were trying to create chaos and anarchy in the country to take political benefit”, he said, adding, however, they should shun such attitudes in the larger interests of the country.

All political parties and national institutions should focus on developing consensus as Pakistan is passing through a critical situation in its march toward the future, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving hard and working day and night to steer the country out of the crisis.

“Imran Khan’s government got historic loans in last four years, but did not spend a single penny on development works and for the welfare of the common man,” he commented.

The PTI-led government had destroyed the country and continued to loot the national wealth for four years, he added.

The people could compare the performance of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif during their regimes in the past, he said, adding, PML-N is still committed to bringing Pakistan on the path of development.

Replying to another question, he criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had caused great damage to Pakistan’s foreign policy and economy.