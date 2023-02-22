Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the party wanted the National Assembly and the Provincial Assemblies elections should be held simultaneously.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, said President Arif Alvi had no constitutional authority to give a date for the elections of the Provincial Assemblies.

“We are not running away from the election but everything will be done according to the constitution,” he said.

Kundi said National Accountability Bureau had resigned in his personal capacity. He lamented that behavior with two former prime ministers in the past was different while Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was being treated differently.

“We remember that Asif Ali Zardari used to go to NAB in the state of illness during the days of Coronavirus. There should be one law for all,” he added.

Kundi said there was inflation and the government had no option but to go to the International Monetary Fund.

“Measures are being taken to provide relief to the people. Ministers have refused to take protocols. The ministers will now travel in small vehicles,” he said.

Kundi urged the judiciary to take up the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto case on priority basis. He said that an All-Party Conference should be called to establish peace and order in the country.

He condemned the incidents of terrorism in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

To a question, Kundi said Imran Khan was taking u-turns over the jail bharro tehrik (fill jails movement) as he only wanted to workers to sacrifice.