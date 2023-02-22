Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Muham­mad Ali Randhawa has said that practi­cal measures were being taken to make each educational institute of provincial capital a drug-free zone. He was ad­dressing a seminar on women’s role against drugs elimination at the Govern­ment APWA College for Women, here on Tuesday. Principal Dr Naima Khursheed, Law Officer Umar Hayat, Consultant Anti-Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and a large number of teachers and students attended the seminar. The commissioner highlighted that narcot­ics were being used as a weapon against the youth in the modern hybrid warfare, and it was the individual responsibility of everyone to fight the war and protect students from drugs use.

Randhawa said that organised anti-narcotics campaign would be conducted in the educational institutes across the division to make the universities and col­leges smoke-free and drugs-free. Female students and teachers could play effective role to create awareness among the public about menace of drug-addiction