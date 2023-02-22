Share:

The political crisis in the country continues to deepen as President Arif Alvi unilaterally decided to announce the date for elections in Punjab and KP. This is of course not something that falls within the ambit of his responsibilities, but he defended the decision as a constitutional and statutory duty while criticising the ECP and Punjab governor for allegedly shirking their responsibilities. Given how politicians have failed to resolve this within themselves, it now remains to be seen how things will unfold and whether this will metastasize into a constitutional crisis.

On Tuesday, the ECP summoned the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and legal experts for guidance on the issue of elections in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. The ECP maintains that while it will continue to take decisions as per the constitution and it remains prepared to hold polls within 90 days of the dissolution, it is not obligated by law to announce the date for the elections. Experts however are divided on this interpretation. The earlier Lahore High Court (LHC) decision makes it clear that the electoral watchdog has to hold the elections within 90 days whether the governor announces a date or not. Given that it must do whatever it takes to hold elections, announcing the date would be something that would be within the ECP’s authority.

The fact of the matter is that none of the actors have clean intentions in this crisis, which is why you see some resorting to bureaucratic delaying tactics, while others are willing to overstep bounds using exceptional circumstances as a cover. It must also be mentioned that the date of April 9, 2023, announced by President Alvi is when Christians around the world will be observing the religious holiday of Easter. Such an oversight only underscores how minorities are an afterthought in this country.

The fact of the matter is that the country finds itself in a prolonged crisis because political parties have yet again failed to provide strong leadership by prioritising political and partisan interests. Acrimony and continued failure of the political leadership to engage and resolve matters that demand urgent attention have resulted in a situation where other institutions will perhaps have to step in. We may have a fresh constitutional crisis on our hands.