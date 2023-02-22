Share:

LAHORE - The Super Eight stage of the ongoing Fame Publican Cup 2023 organized by Fame Football Club Model Town has started. In the first quarterfinal at Fame Club Model Town ground, Real Lahore FC beat Fame Football Academy by 4-0 to earn a place in the semifinals.

The winning team was awarded penalty kick in the 22nd minute of the match to take a 1-0 lead which was remained until the end of the first half. The defense line of Fame Academy maintained resistance until the 70th minute of the match, but then in the next 12 minutes, the strikers of Real Lahore scored three more goals to place Real Lahore in the final stages.According to the organizing secretary of the event, Shamail Anjum, Readers will take on Data Hajwiri Cargo FC in the second quarterfinal.