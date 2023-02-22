ISLAMABAD - The first death anniversary of former Interior minister Rehman Malik will be observed on Thursday (tomorrow).
The first death anniversary of former Interior Minister and senior leader of People’s Party Senator Abdul Rehman Malik will be observed with devotion and respect at his residence in Islamabad tomorrow. His sons, Ali Rehman Malik and Umar Rehman Malik have requested their late father’s friends and well-wishers to join Quran Khawani, and those who cannot attend, recite Surah Fateha for his soul.
Former interior minister Rehman Malik died last year due to complications of coronavirus at a private hospital and was laid to rest in Islamabad. He was born on 12th December, 1951 in Sialkot and after completing his early education he obtained MSc Statistics degree with distinction from University of Karachi. As a government officer, he held important positions including Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and for his unmatched services to the country and its people, the Government of Pakistan conferred on him the prestigious civil award, Sitara-e-Shujaat (Gallantry). He was among the trusted and loyal associates of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and accompanied her in exile. He stayed with her during the difficult times of exile and assisted her in all her political affairs. The historic Charter of Democracy between the PPP and PML-N was signed at the residence of late Rehman Malik in London, in which he had played a very important role. He raised his voice against terrorism throughout his life and fought the war against terrorism on the frontline as the interior minister. He fought for the Kashmir cause at every national and international forum and played key role in persuading FATF to remove Pakistan from the greylist.
Late Rehman Malik had also the honour of holding the post of federal interior minister for the longest time in the history of Pakistan. He has also been the chairman of several important Senate standing committees including the Senate Standing Committee on Interior twice. The Government of Pakistan awarded him Nishan-e-Imtiaz and University of Karachi awarded him an honorary degree of PhD. Late Rehman Malik was the author of six books including Modi’s War Doctrine, Bleeding Kashmir, ISIS The Rising Monster Worldwide, Top 100 Investigations and a book on coronavirus. With a further book, How I Saw It, to be released posthumously. Later, he also founded the ‘Institute of Research and Reforms’ (IRR) which is currently headed by his elder son Ali Rehman Malik who is carrying forward his late father’s legacy. The institution is not only delivering its services in reforms of legislations and research but also helping the humanity in crisis.