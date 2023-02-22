Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first death anniversary of former Interior minister Rehman Malik will be observed on Thursday (tomorrow).

The first death anniversary of former Interior Minister and senior leader of People’s Party Senator Abdul Rehman Malik will be ob­served with devotion and respect at his residence in Islamabad to­morrow. His sons, Ali Rehman Ma­lik and Umar Rehman Malik have requested their late father’s friends and well-wishers to join Quran Kha­wani, and those who cannot attend, recite Surah Fateha for his soul.

Former interior minister Rehman Malik died last year due to compli­cations of coronavirus at a private hospital and was laid to rest in Is­lamabad. He was born on 12th De­cember, 1951 in Sialkot and after completing his early education he obtained MSc Statistics degree with distinction from University of Ka­rachi. As a government officer, he held important positions including Director General of Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) and for his unmatched services to the country and its people, the Government of Pakistan conferred on him the pres­tigious civil award, Sitara-e-Shujaat (Gallantry). He was among the trusted and loyal associates of Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto and accompa­nied her in exile. He stayed with her during the difficult times of exile and assisted her in all her political affairs. The historic Charter of De­mocracy between the PPP and PML-N was signed at the residence of late Rehman Malik in London, in which he had played a very important role. He raised his voice against ter­rorism throughout his life and fought the war against terrorism on the frontline as the interior minister. He fought for the Kashmir cause at every national and international forum and played key role in persuading FATF to re­move Pakistan from the greylist.

Late Rehman Malik had also the honour of holding the post of fed­eral interior minister for the longest time in the history of Pakistan. He has also been the chairman of several important Senate standing commit­tees including the Senate Standing Committee on Interior twice. The Government of Pakistan awarded him Nishan-e-Imtiaz and University of Karachi awarded him an honorary degree of PhD. Late Rehman Malik was the author of six books including Modi’s War Doctrine, Bleeding Kash­mir, ISIS The Rising Monster World­wide, Top 100 Investigations and a book on coronavirus. With a further book, How I Saw It, to be released posthumously. Later, he also founded the ‘Institute of Research and Re­forms’ (IRR) which is currently head­ed by his elder son Ali Rehman Ma­lik who is carrying forward his late father’s legacy. The institution is not only delivering its services in reforms of legislations and research but also helping the humanity in crisis.