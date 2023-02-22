Share:

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq has expressed his displeasure with the unnecessary actions, harassment of the business community, and imposition of heavy fines by various authorities under the guise of enforcing policies during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KFS&HFA) Director General (DG) Shahrukh Ali Khan’s visit at the chamber house on Tuesday.

He demanded that policies be developed in consultation with chambers and relevant stakeholders, and urged that no steps be taken that would result in a clash between the business community and the relevant government authorities.

Mr Ishaq informed the DG Halal Food of the business community’s concerns about harassment, unnecessary actions, and the collection of large fines. He added that the economic conditions are already precarious and that the situation is deteriorating as a result of the incumbent government’s anti-business policies. He urged the government to take practical steps to help the business community and avoid enforcing policies that would harm business, trade, and exports.

On the occasion, representatives of the traders’ community informed the meeting about raids by food authorities, district administration, or other department officials in the name of enforcing policies, laws, and regulations, resulting in double actions and the imposition of heavy fines. The business community urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority to keep licence fees and fine ratios as low as possible. Keeping in mind the difficulties of the trading community, the participants demanded that all facilities be provided at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority’s main office.

In response to SCCI members’ questions, DG Food Authority Shah Rukh Khan stated that the KP Food Authority (Amendment) Act had been prepared, in which it was proposed to reduce fines, but it would be implemented only after formal approval from the provincial assembly. In response to various authorities checking food items, DG stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority purchased the latest equipment and machinery worth millions of rupees for food testing. He added that the Food Authority is ensuring that people at all levels have access to hygienic foods.

He promised that unnecessary actions would be discouraged and that a letter would be written to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to express the business community’s concerns about the local administration’s crackdown on market checks for food quality and standards. The DG stated that the KP Food Authority has implemented a star rating system to improve the quality and standards of the city’s restaurants and food outlets.