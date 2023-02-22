Share:

LAHORE - The federal government on Tuesday submitted sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in connection with a petition, seeking complete details of the gifts received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dig­nitaries since the creation of Pakistan. Section Officer Binyamin presented the sealed record to Justice Asim Hafeez, who was hearing a petition filed by one Munir Ahmad for complete details of Toshakhana gifts. Deputy Attorney General Asad Ba­jwa submitted that the re­cord was classified, adding that the court could unseal it, if it wanted. He submit­ted that the federal cabi­net would make a decision about making the record public in its next meeting. However, the court observed that it was not inclined to open the sealed record for now. Subsequently, the court adjourned the further hear­ing till February 23 and sum­moned Toshakhana head along with an affidavit. In the last hearing, the court had ordered the government to submit record of Toshakha­na gifts within two weeks.