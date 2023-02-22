ISLAMABAD - Pakistan security forces conducted multiple countrywide operations in the past three months to curb the rising wave of terrorism. During such raids, security forces killed and detained several terrorists and their facilitators, and foiled multiple bids. According to the officials, in total, 6,921 operations were conducted across the country, during which 142 terrorists were eliminated and 1,007 others arrested.
According to the details, at least 1,960 operations were conducted in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in three months and of these, 1,516 were area domination operations, 301 intelligence-based and 143 were area sanitisation operations. During these raids, 98 terrorists were killed and 540 arrested.
In Balochistan, at least 3,414 operations were carried out of these, 2,980 were area domination operations, 67 intelligence-based and 367 were area sanitisation operations. As many as 40 terrorists were killed and 112 others apprehended.
In Sindh province, at least 752 intelligence-based operations were conducted, where three terrorists were killed and 344 arrested.