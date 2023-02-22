Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan security forces conducted multiple coun­trywide operations in the past three months to curb the rising wave of terror­ism. During such raids, se­curity forces killed and detained several terror­ists and their facilitators, and foiled multiple bids. According to the officials, in total, 6,921 operations were conducted across the country, during which 142 terrorists were eliminated and 1,007 others arrested.

According to the de­tails, at least 1,960 oper­ations were conducted in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in three months and of these, 1,516 were area domination op­erations, 301 intelli­gence-based and 143 were area sanitisation opera­tions. During these raids, 98 terrorists were killed and 540 arrested.

In Balochistan, at least 3,414 operations were carried out of these, 2,980 were area domina­tion operations, 67 intelli­gence-based and 367 were area sanitisation opera­tions. As many as 40 ter­rorists were killed and 112 others apprehended.

In Sindh province, at least 752 intelli­gence-based operations were conducted, where three terrorists were killed and 344 arrested.