ISLAMABAD - The crescent of Shaban-ul-Moa­zam was sighted on Tuesday and the Shab-e-Barat will fall on March 7. The Ministry of Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Har­mony, in pursuance of the de­cision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, announced that the first of Shaban, 1444 AH shall commence from February 22. The Committee Chairman Mau­lana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad while announcing the crescent sighting of Shaban, informed that the committee had received many a solid testi­mony of crescent sighting from various areas of the country. Later on, he offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine and above all, for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. The moon for Shaban was sighted on Tuesday. Accord­ing to Central Ruet-e-Hilal Com­mittee, the first of Shaban ul Muazzam 1444 AH will be on Wednesday (today).