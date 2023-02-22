Share:

KARACHI - Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in a onesided encounter in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday. Chasing 199, Quetta Gladiators never looked in the game as they kept losing wickets regularly.

The Gladiators lost their opener Abdul Bangalzai for five in the first over by Shaheen Afridi. Martin Guptil (15) and Jason Roy put 47 runs for the second wicket but the former failed to score big. Roy hit five sixes, including three in an over against Haris Rauf, and a four in his 30- ball 48, before being bowled out by Rashid Khan. Iftikhar Ahmed (6), Muhammad Nawaz (2) and Muhammad Hafeez (25) were also dismissed quickly, leaving Quetta 101-6 in 14.3 overs.

Odean Smith (9) and Qais Ahmed (9) also perished also perished quickly. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who came at No 8, and Muhammad Hasnain remained unbeaten with 16 and 1 respectively as Quetta finished at 135-8. Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese picked up three wickets each for 22 and 23 runs respectively. Earlier batting first after asked by Quetta, Lahore Qalandars posted 198-6 as Shai Hope (47) finished top scorer.

All top six batters chipped in, paving the way for the Qalandars to hammer a big total. Openers Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Tahir Baig got Lahore off to a flyer, scoring 49 runs in 4.3 overs before the former was dismissed by Odean Smith for 22 off 14. Tahir Baig smashed two sixes and four boundaries for his 15- ball 31 before he was dismissed by Muhammad Nawaz.

Shai Hope (47) and Kamran Ghulam (21) added 56 runs for the third wicket. Shai Hope hammered five fours and a six for his 32- ball 47. Hussain Talat and Sikandar Raza scored 26 and 32 respectively with 200 strike rate. Qais Ahmed picked up two wickets for 36 runs in four overs while Odean Smith also took two wickets for 41 runs.