KARACHI-The Thar Block-1 Coal Mine & Power Integrated Project, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, will accelerate its efforts towards community welfare and development, top officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking after receiving three awards at the 15th Annual International CSR Summit and Awards hosted by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in Islamabad on Tuesday, Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited, said that his company, which is working on a mega CPEC project, will continue focusing on its Corporate Social Responsibility. “Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project has provided more than 18,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of $120 million and CSR expenditure of over $1.3 million,” he said. The Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project is jointly run by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited (TCB1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL). The Project’s commitment towards community welfare was acknowledged when it received three awards at the 15th Annual International CSR Summit in Islamabad.

The awards were given in the following categories: Community Development & Services; CSR Projects; and Government Initiatives and Distributions.