KARACHI-The Sindh government has decided to fix the support price for sugarcane at Rs450 per 40 kilograms. Adviser to the CM on Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan said the Sindh government had decided to fix rate of new sug-arcane crop at Rs450 per 40-kg. The decision has been forwarded to the provincial cabi-net for final approval. The crops have been badly affected due to massive rains that triggered floods in Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, last year.