KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Tuesday said that a compre-hensive strategy was being implemented to solve urban problems by developing Karachi’s basic infrastructure, improving the road network in residential, and in-dustrial zones and planting trees on green belts with the cooperation of relevant industrial associations.

Talking to a delegation of Azad Kashmir journalists in his office here, he said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was trying to provide better facilities to the citizens and for this purpose, steps were being taken to repair roads and foot-paths, improve parks and playgrounds and plant trees in different districts of the city. He said that like all the big and industrial cities of the world, Karachi was fac-ing problems like environmental pollution, which could be countered only through more plantations. Extensive work was going on to make the existing parks of Karachi green, which had a positive effect, he added. He said that the his-torical buildings of Karachi were being restored to their original condition, citing the example of Empress Market, which was recently renovated with the painting work of the building had been completed.

“For the elimination of encroachments in different areas, the KMC is also taking steps to provide convenience to the citizens. Sports facilities available in the KMC Sports Complex have been further increased and the department of Culture and Sports is organizing sports activities,” he apprised thr delegation. Dr Syed Saif in-formed the delegation about Karachi’s history, culture and local government facil-ities. On this occasion, Rashid Nazir, head of the delegation, said that the Ghazi Millat Press Club in Rawlakot, Azad Kashmir was established to uphold journalistic values in Azad Kashmir and it was playing its role effectively and in the freedom struggle, newspapers and television channels were playing an effective role in conveying their voice to the Kashmiris. He said that Kashmir was declared as the artery of Pakistan by the Quaid-e-Azam.

Meanwhile, Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Tuesday said that before the holy month of Ramzan, ‘Bachat bazars’ will be set up in different areas of the city providing food and utility items at X-mill prices to facilitate the citizens. He said this in his office during the briefing of the departments related to the rev-enue collection of KMC. He said that the Bureau of Supply and Prices and other relevant institutions will also be contacted in this regard, and steps will be taken to facilitate and improve such markets in the city.

Senior Director Enterprise and Investment Promotion (E&IP) Department Mo-hammad Saleem, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Hasni and other officers were also present on this occasion. Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman was briefed about the recovery situation of the KMC, he directed the KMC reve-nue departments to further improve the recovery.

In the briefing presented by the E&IP department, it was stated that 155 bachat bazaars are being set up in different districts of the city, of which 42 bazaars are in Korangi district, 30 bazaars in Malir, 28 bazaars in Central, 25 in Kemari, 23 ba-zaars in West, Five in East and two in South district where a large number of citi-zens come to buy food items and other necessities of life. For these bazaars, per-mission is obtained from the Bureau of Supply and Prices, the concerned SSP and the Deputy Commissioner of the area. Dr Syed Saif directed the department that steps should be taken to increase the rent of these bazaars with the coordination of bachat bazaars association. He said every possible effort should be made to achieve the objectives under which these markets are established and citizens should be facilitated in purchasing necessities at reasonable rates in a neat and clean environment. He said that the majority of the citizens use these markets and since they are close to their residences, they are also easy to access.

In the briefing by the Culture and Sports department, the administrator was in-formed about the details regarding the cultural programmes, and enhancement of sports facilities at KMC Sports Complex and Women’s Sports Complex. While reviewing the events organized there Administrator Karachi directed that sports facilities should be improved by restoring the Landhi Sports Complex, he said that it is important to provide opportunities for positive and healthy activities to the youth, and for this, there is a need to work at all levels, the main work of KMC is municipal services, however, measures should also be taken for recreational ac-tivities. He said that measures should be suggested to improve the revenue condi-tion and the staff responsible for recovery should be activated so as to achieve the targets given in the budget of KMC.