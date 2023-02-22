Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accepted the resignation of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan.

"Aftab Sultan had presented the resignation to the prime minister citing personal reasons,” a short of­ficial statement issued by the PM office said. The prime minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. According to sources, Sultan met the prime min­ister and presented his resignation. After the res­ignation by the NAB chairman, the federal govern­ment has started the process of appointing a new chairman of NAB. Various names are being con­sidered including two former retired bureaucrats to be next head of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Sources said the names of former secretary aviation retired Squadron Lead­er Muhammad Irfan Ela­hi and former interior sec­retary retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, who is cur­rently serving as Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab are being considered strongly.