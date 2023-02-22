ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accepted the resignation of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan.
"Aftab Sultan had presented the resignation to the prime minister citing personal reasons,” a short official statement issued by the PM office said. The prime minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. According to sources, Sultan met the prime minister and presented his resignation. After the resignation by the NAB chairman, the federal government has started the process of appointing a new chairman of NAB. Various names are being considered including two former retired bureaucrats to be next head of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Sources said the names of former secretary aviation retired Squadron Leader Muhammad Irfan Elahi and former interior secretary retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, who is currently serving as Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab are being considered strongly.