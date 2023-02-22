Share:

We are living in a technologically advanced world, which is making our life easier and simple as well. It has brought well-advanced gadgets to make our life easier and effortless. Unfortunately, as it is providing great positive aspects and it is full of advantages, the children don’t know the usage of it. Technology is made children rely completely on everything. As a result, these children are forgetting the well worth of time, hard work, family, friendship, and nature as well.

However, children between the age of 6 and 15 are busy using mobile phones day and night and they become lazier with time. These children are not giving any time to their schools or college activities while they are giving more precious time to their mobile phones. Instead of reading books, they are busy with their smartphones. The children are usually seen that instead of playing outdoor games with others, they play video games, and these children don’t remember the worth of time and relationships. This is high time the parents should take urgent action regarding their own children and sent them to schools and colleges rather than providing them with mobile phones.

ABDUL WAHAB,

Balnigwar.