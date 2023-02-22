Share:

DAKAR - Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five were seriously injured on Tuesday when their convoy struck a roadside bomb in central Mali, the UN mission said. “A MINUSMA Force convoy hit an Improvised Explosive Device #IED today,” it said in a tweet that gave a preliminary toll. The mission gave no immediate word about the casualties’ nationalities. MINUSMA -- the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali -- was created in 2013. With more than 13,500 military personnel and police, it is one of the biggest but also deadliest UN peacekeeping missions, suffering a high toll especially to IEDs.