Three armed bandits riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at personnel of Dolphin Force in the Craft Bazaar area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines, injuring two cops.

A police spokesperson here on Tuesday said that three armed bandits riding motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at per­sonnel of Dolphin Force in the Craft Bazaar area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines, in­juring two cops.

“The Dolphin Force personnel riding their official bike were on routine patrolling and they sig­naled the bandits in Craft Bazaar area to stop who instead stopping their motorcycle, opened straight and indiscriminate firing on Dol­phin Force,” he said, adding that as a result of firing, two personnel of Dolphin Force and as well as two passersby suffered bullet wounds.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene. They, however, later were arrested by the police who used CCTV vigilance cameras and modern technology to trace out the where­abouts of the attackers.

The police spokesperson further said that the attackers belonged to the Jhang district and were involved in heinous crimes including highway robberies. He said that a police team of PS Civil Lines took away the ban­dits to an area to recover weapons. The other gang members who were already present there opened indis­criminate fire, in which all three ban­dits were killed.

The slain bandits were identified as Nawaz, Maqsood and Naeem.

The Civil Lines police are investi­gating the incident.

BAHAWALPUR’S INJURED COPS TO GET CASH PRIZES

Two personnel of Dolphin Force who suffered bullet wounds in firing opened by armed bandits in Craft Ba­zaar area would get cash prizes and appreciation certificates from the Po­lice Department.

According to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police, District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas visited Bahaw­al Victoria Hospital where he pre­sented flowers to the two injured cops of Dolphin Force. He, on the occasion, announced cash prize Rs50,000 for each injured cop and appreciation certificates. He lauded the role of Dolphin Force in combating crimes and maintaining law and order.

BAHAWALPUR DPO INQUIRES AFTER HEALTH OF INJURED STUDENT

Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas visit­ed Bahawal Victoria Hospital and in­quired about the health of a student who was injured in an armed attack.

According to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police, a student identi­fied as Alyaan Abbas suffered bullet wounds when armed robbers opened indiscriminate fire at personnel of Dolphin Force in the Craft Bazaar area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines. The DPO presented gifts to the injured student and said the Police Department would bear all expenses of medical treatment of the injured student. He also met with the family of the injured and directed the deployment of a police official at the hospital to help the family