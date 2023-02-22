Share:

QUETTA - Two personnel of the Levies Force were martyred in the terrorist attack on their check-post in the Mastung district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Levies officials said that unknown armed men opened fire at the levies check-post in the Babri area of Mastung. Resultantly, two levies men died on the spot, while the attackers managed to es­cape from the crime scene. Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Further investigation was underway.