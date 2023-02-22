QUETTA - Two personnel of the Levies Force were martyred in the terrorist attack on their check-post in the Mastung district of Balochistan on Tuesday.
Levies officials said that unknown armed men opened fire at the levies check-post in the Babri area of Mastung. Resultantly, two levies men died on the spot, while the attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Further investigation was underway.