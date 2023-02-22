Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved changes in the examination system under the new modular curriculum for medical colleges which will be imple­mented from the new session i.e. 2022-23. In a consultative meeting of stakeholders chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Ah­san Waheed Rathore here at UHS on Tues­day, the decisions to be taken in this regard were confirmed. Heads of affiliated medi­cal colleges and medical education experts participated in the meeting.

The members agreed to reduce the interval between the result declara­tion of annual examinations and the commencement of supplementary ex­aminations from 40 days to 21 days. It was decided that under the modular curriculum, it would be mandatory for medical students to secure at least 50 pc marks in the college block exams.