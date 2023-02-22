Share:

An across-the-board 150pc Executive Allowance has been allowed for officers from Grades 17 to 22 of the Federal Secretariat, ICT Staff Administration, and others. This is in addition to officers of the Pakistan Administrative Services and OMG group, who were already being paid this allowance. The timing of this decision is terrible as the country is headed toward a potential future of hyperinflation and economic turbulence.

Ideally, this future does entitle an inflation adjustment for employees and in that light, this will help the officers maintain their livelihoods. This revision was also long overdue as government employees from different groups had protested against this allowance, previously restricted to OMG and PAS. All employees should have been entitled to this allowance in the first place and now, instead of a withdrawal, it has been extended. As a standalone incident, it makes sense and is positive.

The optics of the situation cannot be ignored, however. Inflation in the cash-strapped nation has hit another high and a hike in prices of essential commodities makes such developments difficult to digest for the average person. The cost of living is affecting and crushing the salaried class and we are sitting in a social and public health crisis. When looking at income specifically, nominal income has decreased sharply in purchasing power. An approximation shows that the equivalent of Rs 30,000 now holds a purchasing power of 20,100. This entitles the entire country and other white-collar workers to an additional allowance as well.

The Minister of State for Petroleum has claimed that economic revival remains a priority for the government, but with the wave of unemployment and consistent economic slump, such decisions would rightly distress the masses. The time now is for targeted subsidies, not employee benefits. While the decision was needed and may have been appreciable at a different time, the economic downturn provides a grim backdrop.