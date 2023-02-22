Share:

Khyber - A walk was held on Tuesday in Landi Kotal bazaar in commemoration of International Mother Language Day, to advocate for the use of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction in schools.

It should be noted that the day was established in 1999 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to commemorate the killing of four students in Dhaka on February 21, 1952. Local poets and writers took part in the awareness walk from Bacha Khan Square to the local press club under the banner of Khyber Adabi Malgari, Landi Kotal chapter.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers such as Dr Kaleem Shinwari, Dr Atif, and others shed light on various aspects of the importance of the mother language, claiming that the government had ignored the importance of the mother tongue, creating a sense of deprivation among speakers of various local languages.