WARSAW-US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin still doubts the conviction and continued support of NATO allies for Ukraine, nearly one year into the war.

“There should be no doubt. Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire,” Biden said in Warsaw.

“President Putin’s craven lust for land and power will fail, and the Ukrainian people’s love for their country will prevail,” Biden said.

Biden said freedom is at stake in the war. “We are seeing again today what the people of Poland and the people across Europe saw for decades, appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased — they must be opposed. Autocrats only understand one word: no. No, no. No, you will not take my country. No, you will not take my freedom.

No, you will not take my future,” Biden said.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the tanks to roll in Ukraine last year, “he thought we would roll over. He was wrong,” US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

“The Ukrainian people are too brave. America, Europe, a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific — we were too unified. Democracy was too strong. Instead of an easy victory he perceived and predicted, Putin left with burnt out tanks and Russia’s forces in disarray,” he said during a speech in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden also said that Putin’s war prompted

“He thought NATO would fracture and divide. Instead, NATO is more united and more unified more than ever before. He thought that he could weaponize energy, crack Europe’s resolve, and instead, we are working to end Europe’s dependence from Russian fossil fuels,” Biden added.