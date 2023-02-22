Share:

PESHAWAR - Ghazi Street in Peshawar Neighborhood Council-1 Afridi Garhi has been designated as a model street by Water Supply and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP).

In this regard, WSSP officials handed over flower racks and other decoration items on behalf of WSSP and UNICEF at Ghazi Street during a ceremony. The items were given to Neighborhood Chairman Kamran Nazir and the elders of the neighbourhood, who were educated on their social responsibilities regarding health and cleanliness.

Kamran Nazir thanked the WSSP officials for recognising a street of his Neighborhood Council as a Model Street for the first time and promised that he would do his best to convert all of the streets in this neighbourhood into Model Streets with the active support of the locals, where all civic facilities, including sanitation and clean drinking water, would be made available.

On this occasion, it was revealed that, due to the frequent power outages in Afridi Garhi Neighborhood Council, the construction of an overhead water tank adjacent to the tube well is also required to ensure an uninterrupted supply of hygienic water to the area’s dense population.

It was also stated that due to the WSSP’s limited financial resources, this scheme will be included in the next ADP through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project, which is being implemented to improve 14 major cities in the province, including Peshawar.