President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday held a telephone call with President Arif Alv to discuss a resolution calling for a "just and lasting peace" which would be presented in the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During their conversation, both dignitaries discussed the political and economic relations between Pakistan and Ukraine, while the energy and food issues facing the developing world in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war took centre stage. Zelensky also invited Mr Alvi to visit Ukraine.

Ukraine President also asked President Alvi to back “just and lasting peace”. While President Alvi said that Pakistan is deeply concerned about the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Zelensky penned that “Had a phone call with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. We noted the importance of the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, respect for the UN Charter. Paid special attention to Ukraine’s Grain Initiative. Ukraine is ready to continue being a guarantor of world food security.”