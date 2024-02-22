125 companies taking part in Career Fair 2024 at GIK Institute

SWABI - About 125 multinational and national com­panies from across the country are partic­ipating in a two-day Career Fair 2024 at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineer­ing Sciences and Technology. The event was inaugurated on Wednesday, with Ah­mad Hayat Lak, Managing Director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), serving as the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony. Prof Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, pro-rectors, deans, heads of departments, and industri­alists from all over the country participat­ed in the Career Fair.

The organizers state that the main pur­pose of the Career Fair is to bring together entrepreneurs, academia, and students who are expected to complete their BS in differ­ent disciplines of engineering and manage­ment sciences in the current year in May. This provides an opportunity for industri­alists to hire students according to their demands, and students also have a golden opportunity to display their capabilities to potential employers.

Industrialists will check the profile of the students on Thursday (today), and conduct interviews, and a well-known tradition is that several students are usually selected by employers before their convocation in May or June every year. Skakil Durrani, Executive Director of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pa­kistan (SOPREST), GIK Institute’s parent body, has taken a keen interest in under­standing how companies select young engi­neers and how many Gikians have been em­ployed by them.

Addressing industrialists and students, Ahmad Hayat Lak said that Pakistan has huge potential to meet the increasing en­ergy requirements of the masses, and OG­DCL will continue exploring resources as there is no shortage of natural resourc­es in our country. He emphasized mak­ing OGDCL more attractive for young en­gineers and mentioned that OGDCL’s main objective is to bring academia and indus­try closer.

During his visit, he inked a contract with GIK Institute under which an Energy Re­search Centre will be established in the In­stitute by OGDCL. The contract was signed by the GIK Institute Rector, Prof Dr. Fazal Ahmad, and Ahmad Hayat, Managing Direc­tor OGDCL. He also visited modern labora­tories in the faculty of mechanical engineer­ing and lauded the facilities.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that it was a significant day for GIK Institute to boost linkages and collaboration with the industry. The platform provided by the Ca­reer Fair allowed faculty members, repre­sentatives of the industry, and students to interact with each other and chalk out their results-oriented plans.