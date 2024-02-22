125 companies taking part in Career Fair 2024 at GIK Institute

SWABI - About 125 multinational and national companies from across the country are participating in a two-day Career Fair 2024 at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. The event was inaugurated on Wednesday, with Ahmad Hayat Lak, Managing Director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), serving as the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony. Prof Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, pro-rectors, deans, heads of departments, and industrialists from all over the country participated in the Career Fair.
The organizers state that the main purpose of the Career Fair is to bring together entrepreneurs, academia, and students who are expected to complete their BS in different disciplines of engineering and management sciences in the current year in May. This provides an opportunity for industrialists to hire students according to their demands, and students also have a golden opportunity to display their capabilities to potential employers.
Industrialists will check the profile of the students on Thursday (today), and conduct interviews, and a well-known tradition is that several students are usually selected by employers before their convocation in May or June every year. Skakil Durrani, Executive Director of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), GIK Institute’s parent body, has taken a keen interest in understanding how companies select young engineers and how many Gikians have been employed by them.
Addressing industrialists and students, Ahmad Hayat Lak said that Pakistan has huge potential to meet the increasing energy requirements of the masses, and OGDCL will continue exploring resources as there is no shortage of natural resources in our country. He emphasized making OGDCL more attractive for young engineers and mentioned that OGDCL’s main objective is to bring academia and industry closer.
During his visit, he inked a contract with GIK Institute under which an Energy Research Centre will be established in the Institute by OGDCL. The contract was signed by the GIK Institute Rector, Prof Dr. Fazal Ahmad, and Ahmad Hayat, Managing Director OGDCL. He also visited modern laboratories in the faculty of mechanical engineering and lauded the facilities.
Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that it was a significant day for GIK Institute to boost linkages and collaboration with the industry. The platform provided by the Career Fair allowed faculty members, representatives of the industry, and students to interact with each other and chalk out their results-oriented plans.