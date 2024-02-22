285 independent assembly members submit affidavit to ECP

ISLAMABAD - A total of 285 newly elect­ed independent members national and provincial as­semblies have submitted affidavits with the Election Commission of Pakistan to formally join the Sunni It­tehad Council (SIC). “SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza have submitted af­fidavits of 86 independent members-elect of the Na­tional Assembly, 105 of the Punjab Assembly, 85 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and nine of the Sindh Assembly with the Election Commission to the effect,” ECP sources said on Wednesday.