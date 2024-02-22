3396 Afghans returned from February 15-19

PESHAWAR - As many as 3396 Afghans fam­ilies including 1245 men, 1023 women, and 1914 children have returned to their country in the pe­riod from February 15 to February 19. According to official records, 3396 Af­ghans of 210 families have returned to their country in 124 vehicles while a to­tal of 493648 Afghans have returned till February 19 so far. It is worth mention­ing that eight days have left in the deadline given to re­turning Afghans. The stay­ing period of Afghans that expired on December 31 was extended to February 29, however, authorities would decide to further extend that date or resume the return process.