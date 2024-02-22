3RD KE KHI Awards garner resounding response to call for applications

KARACHI - The 3rd edition of K-Electric’s KHI Awards — a platform that honours the unwavering resil­ience of welfare organisations at the forefront of supporting the megacity — closed its call for ap­plications with over 150 entries.

Since 2020, Pakistan and Ka­rachi have met with consecutive challenges from COVID-19 and floods resulting from record-breaking rains. Currently, inflation and volatile economic circum­stances are also bringing on donor fatigue. Amid such circumstances, Karachi’s resilience shows in the efforts of individuals and organ­isations working untiringly to uplift those in need. KE has been supporting these organisations through the KHI Awards since 2021, with 74 organisations posi­tively impacting the lives of more than 17 million people thus far across multiple categories. With more than 150 submitted entries, this positive response to the third edition is a testament to the cred­ibility of the platform which also serves as a reminder to extend our generosity during strenuous and stressful economic periods.

KE believes in a holistic ap­proach to corporate social re­sponsibility and takes pride in playing an enabling role in urban development, human welfare, and environmental stewardship. Such efforts coalesce with KE’s core values of giving back to its people and communities.